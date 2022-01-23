Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,482 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Clarivate by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Clarivate by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.