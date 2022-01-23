Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 247,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,741,000 after buying an additional 105,604 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

