CloakCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $572.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $572.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008243 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,754,494 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.