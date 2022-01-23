Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CLOV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,209,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

