CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,851. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

