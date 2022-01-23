Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.84% of Coherus BioSciences worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.59 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $966.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

