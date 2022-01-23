Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,749 shares of company stock worth $146,107,285.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $29.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.97. 13,589,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,150. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $186.86 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

