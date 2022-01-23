CoinDeal Token (CDL) Market Cap Tops $367,928.58

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $367,928.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006335 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

