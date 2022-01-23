CoinPoker Market Capitalization Achieves $11.52 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $1,981.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

