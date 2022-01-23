Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $141,536.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.89 or 0.06890460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,250.51 or 0.99877879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

