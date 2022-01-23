Collective (CO2) Price Down 27% Over Last Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Collective has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $99,673.19 and approximately $49.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.