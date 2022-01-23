Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.94% of Comfort Systems USA worth $384,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

