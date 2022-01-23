CommerceBlock (CBT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One CommerceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

