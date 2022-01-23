Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 163.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 80,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

