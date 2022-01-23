Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

