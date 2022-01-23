Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 354,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 132,812 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

