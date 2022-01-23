Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 779,022 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

