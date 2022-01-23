Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,998,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,166,000 after buying an additional 445,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 963.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 78,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.70 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

