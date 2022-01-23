Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

