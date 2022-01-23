Comparing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 9.57 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.36 Vapotherm $125.73 million 3.11 -$51.50 million ($2.26) -6.63

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 151.83%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -121.27% -84.60% -42.22% Vapotherm -44.28% -54.76% -28.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

