Compass Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

CMPX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

CMPX opened at $2.42 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

