Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $125.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.60 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $574.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.