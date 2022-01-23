Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,358.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.26 or 0.06901398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00304963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.00818258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00068362 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00432514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00252109 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

