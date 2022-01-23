Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 556.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

