Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,334 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 251.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

