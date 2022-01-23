Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

KDP stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

