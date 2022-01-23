Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300,726 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in CNX Resources by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.