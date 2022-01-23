Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,619 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $299.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.47 and its 200-day moving average is $283.55. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

