Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 46.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 259.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $689,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

