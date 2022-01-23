ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $486,990.38 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00306353 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

