ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $486,990.38 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011588 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00306353 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
ContentBox Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “
ContentBox Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
