Contrasting Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Archaea Energy and Atmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Archaea Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $112.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Atmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Archaea Energy and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy 19.53% 8.67% 3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archaea Energy and Atmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy $3.41 billion 4.07 $665.56 million $5.16 20.27

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Archaea Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

