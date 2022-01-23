Contrasting Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries 4.06% 9.80% 2.57% Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Archaea Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries $1.54 billion 1.78 $157.08 million $0.85 28.68 Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

South Jersey Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for South Jersey Industries and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries 0 5 3 0 2.38 Archaea Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Archaea Energy has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.10%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than South Jersey Industries.

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Archaea Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services. The SJG Utility Operations segment consists of natural gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. The ETG Utility Operations segment consists of natural gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers in northern and central New Jersey. The ELK Utility Operations segment consists of natural gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Maryland. The Wholesale Energy Operations segment includes the activities of South Jersey Resources Group and South Jersey Exploration. The Retail Electric Operations segment consists of electricity acquisition and transportation to commercial, industrial and residential customers. The Appliance Service Operations segment comprises of South Jersey Energy Service Plus, which serviced residential and

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

