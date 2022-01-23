Contrasting Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Open Text alerts:

65.3% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Open Text and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 1 4 0 2.80 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text currently has a consensus target price of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Allin.

Volatility and Risk

Open Text has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.39 billion 3.72 $310.67 million $1.23 37.67 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 9.93% 21.28% 9.04% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Open Text beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.