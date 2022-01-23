Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

