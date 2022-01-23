Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

