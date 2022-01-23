Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $879,865.00 and $19,229.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001664 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.71 or 0.06861239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.65 or 0.99809566 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

