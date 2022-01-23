Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,749. Corteva has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

