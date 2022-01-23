Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of COUP opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.96. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $126.83 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

