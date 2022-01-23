Creative Planning Acquires 1,230 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.