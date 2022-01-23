Creative Planning Buys 1,293 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $271.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

