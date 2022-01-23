Creative Planning Buys 944 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.10 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

