Creative Planning Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.25 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

