Creative Planning Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

