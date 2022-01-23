Creative Planning Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Zogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth $5,696,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $25.98 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

