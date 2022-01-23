Creative Planning Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.00. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

