Creative Planning Purchases 2,154 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 173.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 145,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.