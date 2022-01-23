Creative Planning Sells 7,238 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.