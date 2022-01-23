Creative Planning Takes Position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.96% of Better Choice as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 177.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $71.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.88.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 1,113.44% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 71,456 shares of company stock worth $254,007.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

