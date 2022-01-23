Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Credit Acceptance worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $9,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $546.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.29. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $322.34 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

