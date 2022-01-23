CREDIT Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $263,255.65 and approximately $59,151.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

